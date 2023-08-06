Orioles fifth. Ryan McKenna grounds out to shallow infield, Mark Vientos to Pete Alonso. Jorge Mateo triples to center field. Adley Rutschman grounds out to shallow infield, Mark Vientos to Pete Alonso. Jorge Mateo scores. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 1, Mets 0.
Orioles seventh. James McCann doubles to left field. Ryan McKenna singles to right field. James McCann to third. Ryan O'Hearn pinch-hitting for Jorge Mateo. Ryan O'Hearn reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan McKenna out at second. James McCann scores. Adley Rutschman grounds out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. Colton Cowser to second. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 2, Mets 0.
