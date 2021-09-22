Red sox first. Kike Hernandez called out on strikes. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. Rafael Devers singles to right center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. J.D. Martinez singles to right center field. Rafael Devers to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base. J.D. Martinez out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Mets 0.
Mets second. Javier Baez walks. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging. Jonathan Villar flies out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep left field. Javier Baez scores. Kevin Pillar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Mets 1.
Red sox second. Hunter Renfroe doubles to deep center field. Christian Vazquez lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Hunter Renfroe to third. Jose Iglesias walks. Kike Hernandez doubles to deep left field. Jose Iglesias to third. Hunter Renfroe scores. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Kike Hernandez scores. Jose Iglesias scores. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shallow infield, Taijuan Walker to Pete Alonso. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow right field, Pete Alonso to Taijuan Walker.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Mets 1.
Red sox third. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep left field. Alex Verdugo doubles to deep right field. J.D. Martinez scores. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso. Alex Verdugo to third. Jose Iglesias triples to deep right field, advances to home. Alex Verdugo scores. Throwing error by Javier Baez. Kike Hernandez called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Red sox 9, Mets 1.
Red sox fourth. Kyle Schwarber doubles to shallow left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. Kyle Schwarber to third. Rafael Devers grounds out to shortstop. Xander Bogaerts out at second. Kyle Schwarber scores. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 10, Mets 1.
Mets fifth. James McCann walks. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Sale to Kyle Schwarber. James McCann to second. Pete Alonso flies out to deep center field to Kike Hernandez. James McCann to third. Francisco Lindor singles to shallow left field. James McCann scores. Javier Baez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 10, Mets 2.
Red sox fifth. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Hunter Renfroe singles to right center field. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep left field. Hunter Renfroe to third. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Williams to Pete Alonso. Christian Vazquez to third. Hunter Renfroe scores. Kike Hernandez pops out to shallow center field to Javier Baez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 11, Mets 2.
Mets sixth. J.D. Davis walks. Jonathan Villar singles to center field. J.D. Davis to second. Jeff McNeil flies out to deep left center field to Alex Verdugo. J.D. Davis to third. Kevin Pillar walks. Jonathan Villar to second. James McCann out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Kike Hernandez. Jonathan Villar out at third. J.D. Davis scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 11, Mets 3.
Red sox sixth. Kyle Schwarber walks. Christian Arroyo strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers singles to right field. Kyle Schwarber to second. Travis Shaw pinch-hitting for J.D. Martinez. Travis Shaw reaches on error. Rafael Devers to second. Kyle Schwarber to third. Fielding error by Jonathan Villar. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Pete Alonso. Travis Shaw to second. Rafael Devers to third. Kyle Schwarber scores. Hunter Renfroe flies out to deep right field to Kevin Pillar.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 12, Mets 3.
Mets seventh. Brandon Nimmo lines out to deep left field to Alex Verdugo. Pete Alonso homers to right field. Francisco Lindor walks. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for Javier Baez. Luis Guillorme lines out to deep left center field to Kike Hernandez. J.D. Davis strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 12, Mets 4.
Mets ninth. Brandon Nimmo doubles to left field. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Iglesias to Kyle Schwarber. Francisco Lindor singles to right field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Luis Guillorme reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Francisco Lindor out at second. Brandon Nimmo scores. J.D. Davis flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 12, Mets 5.