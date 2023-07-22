Red sox first. Jarren Duran singles to right field. Justin Turner grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Jarren Duran scores. Masataka Yoshida grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow infield, Kodai Senga to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Red sox 1, Mets 0.
Red sox second. Adam Duvall pops out to shallow infield to Francisco Lindor. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Triston Casas walks. Connor Wong singles to shallow left field. Triston Casas to second. Yu Chang doubles to left center field. Connor Wong scores. Triston Casas scores. Jarren Duran flies out to shallow left field to Mark Canha.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Mets 0.
Mets third. Brett Baty doubles to deep right center field. Mark Canha flies out to shallow center field to Adam Duvall. Luis Guillorme pops out to shallow center field to Yu Chang. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Brett Baty scores. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Mets 2.
Mets fourth. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep right center field. Pete Alonso flies out to shallow right field to Alex Verdugo. Daniel Vogelbach homers to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Francisco Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, Justin Turner to Triston Casas. Brett Baty strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Red sox 3.
Mets sixth. Pete Alonso doubles to deep left center field. Mark Vientos pinch-hitting for Daniel Vogelbach. Mark Vientos strikes out swinging. Francisco Alvarez called out on strikes. Brett Baty singles to shortstop. Pete Alonso scores. Mark Canha lines out to deep center field to Adam Duvall.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Red sox 3.
Red sox seventh. Triston Casas triples to right field. Connor Wong strikes out swinging. Rob Refsnyder pinch-hitting for Yu Chang. Rob Refsnyder out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Triston Casas scores. Jarren Duran singles to center field. Justin Turner flies out to shallow right field to Mark Canha.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Red sox 4.
