Red sox first. Jarren Duran singles to shallow center field. Masataka Yoshida grounds out to shallow infield, Brett Baty to Pete Alonso. Jarren Duran out at home. Justin Turner walks. Rafael Devers walks. Adam Duvall singles to center field. Rafael Devers to third. Justin Turner scores. Triston Casas strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Mets 0.
Red sox third. Justin Turner doubles to deep left field. Rafael Devers singles to right field. Justin Turner to third. Adam Duvall doubles to left field. Rafael Devers out at home. Justin Turner scores. Triston Casas singles to right center field. Adam Duvall scores. Connor Wong singles to shallow left field. Triston Casas to second. Kike Hernandez singles to center field. Connor Wong to second. Triston Casas to third. Yu Chang singles to shallow left field. Kike Hernandez to second. Connor Wong to third. Triston Casas scores. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging. Yu Chang to second. Kike Hernandez to third. Connor Wong scores. Masataka Yoshida flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo.
4 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Mets 0.
Mets sixth. Danny Mendick walks. Brandon Nimmo singles to center field. Danny Mendick to second. Francisco Lindor singles to deep left center field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Danny Mendick scores. Jeff McNeil lines out to second base to Kike Hernandez. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Mark Vientos strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Mets 1.
Red sox seventh. Justin Turner flies out to right center field to Brandon Nimmo. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Adam Duvall lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Triston Casas strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Mets 1.
