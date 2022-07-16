Cubs second. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep left field. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Alfonso Rivas singles to left field. Frank Schwindel to third. Yan Gomes doubles to left field. Alfonso Rivas to third. Frank Schwindel scores. David Bote called out on strikes. Rafael Ortega flies out to left field to Mark Canha.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 1, Mets 0.
Mets third. Brandon Nimmo singles to right field. Starling Marte reaches on error. Brandon Nimmo to third. Fielding error by Rafael Ortega. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Wisdom to Alfonso Rivas. Starling Marte to second. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso lines out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Mark Canha flies out to right field to Seiya Suzuki.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 1, Cubs 1.
Mets fourth. J.D. Davis pops out to Alfonso Rivas. Eduardo Escobar homers to left field. Jeff McNeil grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Alfonso Rivas. Tomas Nido singles to left field. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Wisdom to Alfonso Rivas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Cubs 1.
Cubs fourth. Frank Schwindel strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom doubles. Alfonso Rivas called out on strikes. Yan Gomes singles to left field. Patrick Wisdom scores. David Bote strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Cubs 2.
Mets tenth. Starling Marte singles to third base. Brandon Nimmo to third. Francisco Lindor is intentionally walked. Pete Alonso hit by pitch. Francisco Lindor to second. Starling Marte to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Mark Canha grounds out to shallow infield. Pete Alonso to second. Francisco Lindor to third. Starling Marte out at home. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for J.D. Davis. Luis Guillorme walks. Daniel Norris (P) replaces Mychal Givens (P). Throwing error by Daniel Norris. Luis Guillorme pinch-hitting for J.D. Davis. Luis Guillorme to second. Pete Alonso to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Alfonso Rivas.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 4, Cubs 2.
Cubs tenth. Nelson Velazquez strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel singles to center field. David Bote scores. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Christopher Morel to third. Nico Hoerner is intentionally walked. Frank Schwindel grounds out to shallow infield. Seiya Suzuki out at third.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 4, Cubs 3.
