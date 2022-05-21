Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow infield. Starling Marte homers to center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Francisco Lindor lines out to deep left field to Kris Bryant. Pete Alonso pops out to second base to C.J. Cron. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep right center field. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Rockies 0.
Mets second. Dominic Smith reaches on error. Throwing error by Jose Iglesias. Luis Guillorme singles to center field. Dominic Smith to second. Patrick Mazeika doubles. Luis Guillorme scores. Dominic Smith scores. Brandon Nimmo walks. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor flies out to deep left field to Kris Bryant. Pete Alonso grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 4, Rockies 0.
Mets sixth. Luis Guillorme singles to shortstop. Patrick Mazeika reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Luis Guillorme out at second. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Starling Marte singles to shallow right field. Patrick Mazeika to second. Francisco Lindor singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, Connor Joe to C.J. Cron to Jose Iglesias. Starling Marte to third. Patrick Mazeika scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 5, Rockies 0.
Rockies sixth. C.J. Cron doubles to deep right center field. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers singles to third base. Yonathan Daza flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. C.J. Cron to third. Jose Iglesias singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers to second. C.J. Cron scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Dominic Smith.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 5, Rockies 1.
