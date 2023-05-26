Mets first. Brandon Nimmo walks. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil flies out to Jurickson Profar. Pete Alonso lines out to deep right center field to Harold Castro. Brett Baty lines out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies second. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Harold Castro grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Max Scherzer. Nolan Jones lines out to shortstop to Brett Baty. Alan Trejo flies out to right field to Starling Marte.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Rockies 1.
Mets fifth. Francisco Alvarez flies out to shallow center field to Ezequiel Tovar. Brandon Nimmo triples to deep center field. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Francisco Lindor to second. Fielding error by Alan Trejo. Pete Alonso flies out to deep right field to Kris Bryant. Francisco Lindor to third. Brett Baty singles to shallow infield. Jeff McNeil to second. Francisco Lindor scores. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Alan Trejo to Nolan Jones.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 4, Rockies 1.
Rockies eighth. Charlie Blackmon homers to center field. Jurickson Profar lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz grounds out to third base, Brett Baty to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Rockies 2.
Mets ninth. Brandon Nimmo triples to deep center field. Francisco Lindor out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Jurickson Profar. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Pete Alonso hit by pitch. Mark Vientos pinch-hitting for Brett Baty. Mark Vientos reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Pete Alonso out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 5, Rockies 2.
