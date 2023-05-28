Rockies third. Charlie Blackmon reaches on error. Fielding error by Tylor Megill. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant pops out to second base to Eduardo Escobar. Ryan McMahon walks. Charlie Blackmon to second. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow right field. Ryan McMahon to third. Charlie Blackmon scores. Harold Castro singles to deep center field. Randal Grichuk to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Nolan Jones strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rockies 2, Mets 0.
Mets fourth. Pete Alonso doubles to third base. Mark Vientos grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Nolan Jones. Starling Marte walks. Tommy Pham doubles to deep center field. Starling Marte scores. Pete Alonso scores. Mark Canha walks. Eduardo Escobar singles to left field. Mark Canha to second. Tommy Pham scores. Brandon Nimmo called out on strikes. Francisco Alvarez homers to left field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Mark Canha scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Tovar to Nolan Jones.
6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 6, Rockies 2.
Rockies fourth. Ezequiel Tovar flies out to left field to Tommy Pham. Austin Wynns grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Charlie Blackmon singles to right center field. Jurickson Profar singles to left center field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Kris Bryant walks. Jurickson Profar to second. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left center field. Kris Bryant scores. Jurickson Profar scores. Charlie Blackmon scores. Randal Grichuk doubles to shallow left field. Ryan McMahon scores. Harold Castro flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 6, Rockies 6.
Rockies fifth. Nolan Jones grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso. Ezequiel Tovar doubles to left field. Austin Wynns doubles to deep center field. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Charlie Blackmon homers to right field. Austin Wynns scores. Jurickson Profar lines out to second base to Eduardo Escobar. Kris Bryant walks. Ryan McMahon homers to center field. Kris Bryant scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to center field to Starling Marte.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 11, Mets 6.
Mets seventh. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Pete Alonso flies out to deep right field to Kris Bryant. Mark Vientos flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Starling Marte triples to deep right field. Tommy Pham walks. Mark Canha strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 11, Mets 7.
Mets ninth. Pete Alonso flies out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Jeff McNeil pinch-hitting for Mark Vientos. Jeff McNeil singles to right field. Starling Marte walks. Jeff McNeil to second. Tommy Pham triples to right center field. Starling Marte scores. Jeff McNeil scores. Brett Baty pinch-hitting for Mark Canha. Brett Baty grounds out to first base, Nolan Jones to Justin Lawrence. Tommy Pham scores. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to second base, Harold Castro to Nolan Jones.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 11, Mets 10.
