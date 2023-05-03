Tigers first. Matt Vierling grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Javier Baez singles to right field. Riley Greene singles to center field. Javier Baez to second. Eric Haase homers to right field. Riley Greene scores. Javier Baez scores. Spencer Torkelson flies out to right field to Starling Marte. Jonathan Schoop doubles to deep left field. Andy Ibanez lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Mets 0.
Mets second. Tommy Pham homers to left field. Jeff McNeil lines out to second base to Jonathan Schoop. Mark Canha homers to right field. Brett Baty grounds out to second base to Spencer Torkelson. Tomas Nido flies out to right field to Matt Vierling.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 3, Mets 2.
Tigers third. Javier Baez homers to left field. Riley Greene grounds out to second base, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Spencer Torkelson lines out to left field to Tommy Pham.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Mets 2.
Mets fifth. Brett Baty singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Riley Greene. Tomas Nido singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Brett Baty scores. Throwing error by Andy Ibanez. Brandon Nimmo pops out to shallow infield to Javier Baez. Starling Marte flies out to right field to Matt Vierling. Francisco Lindor homers to left field. Tomas Nido scores. Pete Alonso doubles to right field. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow left field, Zack Short to Spencer Torkelson.
3 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Mets 5, Tigers 4.
Tigers eighth. Akil Baddoo pinch-hitting for Zack Short. Akil Baddoo strikes out swinging. Matt Vierling singles to right field. Javier Baez hit by pitch. Riley Greene grounds out to first base to Pete Alonso. Javier Baez to second. Matt Vierling to third. Eric Haase singles to right center field. Javier Baez scores. Matt Vierling scores. Spencer Torkelson called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 6, Mets 5.
