Astros first. Jose Altuve flies out to shallow right field to Starling Marte. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Omar Narvaez. Kyle Tucker to third. Mauricio Dubon scores. Alex Bregman singles to shallow left field. Kyle Tucker scores. Yainer Diaz grounds out to shortstop. Alex Bregman out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 2, Mets 0.
Mets second. Daniel Vogelbach singles to left field. Brett Baty singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Daniel Vogelbach to third. Throwing error by Jose Altuve. Omar Narvaez pops out to third base to Alex Bregman. Brandon Nimmo walks. Starling Marte doubles to deep left center field. Brandon Nimmo to third. Brett Baty scores. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Francisco Lindor out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Starling Marte to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso flies out to deep center field to Chas McCormick.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 3, Astros 2.
Mets third. Tommy Pham walks. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep right field. Tommy Pham scores. Brett Baty flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Omar Narvaez walks. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 4, Astros 2.
Astros third. Kyle Tucker walks. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Kyle Tucker to second. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging. Corey Julks singles to center field. Alex Bregman scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Jeremy Pena strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Corey Julks scores. Martin Maldonado called out on strikes.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 6, Mets 4.
Mets fourth. Starling Marte singles to second base. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil hit by pitch. Francisco Lindor to second. Starling Marte to third. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Jeff McNeil to third. Francisco Lindor scores. Starling Marte scores. Brett Baty called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 6, Astros 6.
Astros fourth. Jose Altuve grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Mauricio Dubon doubles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Pete Alonso. Mauricio Dubon to third. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Yainer Diaz homers to center field. Alex Bregman scores. Corey Julks grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 9, Mets 6.
Mets sixth. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep center field. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Francisco Lindor scores. Tommy Pham singles to right field. Jeff McNeil strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach called out on strikes. Brett Baty lines out to left field to Corey Julks.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 9, Mets 8.
Astros seventh. Corey Julks walks. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Corey Julks to third. Throwing error by Josh Walker. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging. Martin Maldonado reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Jeremy Pena to third. Corey Julks scores. Jose Altuve lines out to second base to Jeff McNeil. Mauricio Dubon reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Martin Maldonado out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Astros 10, Mets 8.
