Mets second. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Brett Baty lines out to deep left field to Edward Olivares. Mark Vientos flies out to deep right center field to Kyle Isbel. DJ Stewart doubles to right center field. Rafael Ortega flies out to shallow right field to Samad Taylor.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 1, Royals 0.
Royals fifth. Samad Taylor doubles to deep left center field. Kyle Isbel out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jose Quintana to Danny Mendick. Samad Taylor to third. Maikel Garcia out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Jeff McNeil. Samad Taylor scores. Bobby Witt Jr. flies out to deep right center field to DJ Stewart.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Royals 1.
Royals seventh. Matt Duffy singles to center field. Edward Olivares flies out to center field to Rafael Ortega. Samad Taylor singles to right field. Dairon Blanco to second. Kyle Isbel strikes out on a foul tip. Maikel Garcia singles to shortstop. Samad Taylor scores. Bobby Witt Jr. strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 3, Mets 1.
Mets eighth. Danny Mendick lines out to deep right field to MJ Melendez. Jeff McNeil singles to center field. Francisco Alvarez singles to left field. Jeff McNeil to third. Francisco Lindor hit by pitch. Francisco Alvarez to second. Pete Alonso singles to shallow right field. Francisco Lindor to second. Francisco Alvarez to third. Jeff McNeil scores. Brett Baty walks. Pete Alonso to second. Francisco Lindor to third. Francisco Alvarez scores. Mark Vientos out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Dairon Blanco. Francisco Lindor scores. DJ Stewart grounds out to shallow right field, Salvador Perez to Nick Wittgren.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 4, Royals 3.
Royals eighth. MJ Melendez walks. Salvador Perez grounds out to second base, Danny Mendick to Pete Alonso. MJ Melendez to third. Freddy Fermin out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Rafael Ortega. MJ Melendez scores. Dairon Blanco grounds out to shallow infield, Brett Baty to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Royals 4.
Mets tenth. Francisco Alvarez homers to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to second base, Michael Massey to Salvador Perez. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Brett Baty walks. Mark Vientos called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 6, Royals 4.
Royals tenth. Bobby Witt Jr. doubles to left center field. Maikel Garcia scores. MJ Melendez singles to deep center field. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Salvador Perez pops out to Pete Alonso. Freddy Fermin strikes out swinging. Dairon Blanco reaches on error. MJ Melendez to second. Throwing error by Brett Baty. Drew Waters pinch-hitting for Carlos Hernandez. Drew Waters walks. Dairon Blanco to second. MJ Melendez to third. Drew Waters pinch-hitting for Carlos Hernandez. Drew Waters to second. Dairon Blanco to third. MJ Melendez scores.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 7, Mets 6.
