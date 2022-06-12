Angels first. Brandon Marsh doubles to deep right field. Mike Trout singles to left field. Brandon Marsh scores. Anthony Rendon grounds out to second base. Mike Trout out at second. Jared Walsh singles to left field. Matt Duffy singles to right field. Jared Walsh to second. Juan Lagares lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo.
1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Mets 0.
Mets third. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow center field. Starling Marte doubles to deep center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Mark Canha grounds out to third base, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 1, Angels 1.
Mets fourth. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging. J.D. Davis homers to left field. Jeff McNeil singles to center field. Tomas Nido grounds out to shallow infield. Jeff McNeil out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Angels 1.
Mets seventh. Brandon Nimmo hit by pitch. Starling Marte walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Francisco Lindor lines out to deep left field to Brandon Marsh. Pete Alonso singles to second base, advances to 2nd. Starling Marte scores. Throwing error by Matt Duffy. Mark Canha walks. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 3, Angels 1.
Mets ninth. Starling Marte lines out to left field to Brandon Marsh. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Mark Canha doubles to deep center field. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to second base, Matt Duffy to Jared Walsh.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Angels 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.