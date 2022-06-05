Dodgers first. Mookie Betts grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Freddie Freeman doubles to left field. Trea Turner homers to left field. Freddie Freeman scores. Will Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Williams to Pete Alonso. Justin Turner strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Mets 0.
Mets third. Starling Marte homers to center field. Francisco Lindor pops out to shallow infield to Trea Turner. Pete Alonso flies out to deep left field to Chris Taylor. J.D. Davis called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Mets 1.
Mets eighth. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep right field. Pete Alonso doubles to deep left field. Francisco Lindor scores. J.D. Davis grounds out to shallow right field, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Pete Alonso to third. Mark Canha hit by pitch. Eduardo Escobar out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Pete Alonso scores. Luis Guillorme walks. Mark Canha to second. Tomas Nido singles to deep center field. Luis Guillorme to third. Mark Canha scores. Brandon Nimmo flies out to left field to Chris Taylor.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 4, Dodgers 2.
Dodgers ninth. Will Smith homers to center field. Justin Turner grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Cody Bellinger grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Chris Taylor doubles. Eddy Alvarez singles to shallow center field. Chris Taylor scores. Gavin Lux lines out to right field to Starling Marte.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Dodgers 4.
Mets tenth. J.D. Davis doubles to left center field. Pete Alonso scores. Mark Canha strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar lines out to shortstop to Trea Turner. J.D. Davis doubled off second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 5, Dodgers 4.
