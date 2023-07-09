Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim singles to left field. Juan Soto flies out to left field to Mark Canha. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubles to deep center field. Ha-Seong Kim to third. Manny Machado homers to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Xander Bogaerts called out on strikes. Jake Cronenworth walks. Gary Sanchez lines out to deep left field to Mark Canha.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Mets 0.
Padres fifth. Juan Soto called out on strikes. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to shallow center field. Manny Machado homers to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Xander Bogaerts flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Jake Cronenworth flies out to left center field to Mark Canha.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Mets 0.
Padres sixth. Gary Sanchez doubles to left field. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham singles to left field. Gary Sanchez scores. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow left field. Trent Grisham to second. Juan Soto walks. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Trent Grisham to third. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 6, Mets 0.
Mets eighth. Luis Guillorme doubles to left center field. Brandon Nimmo walks. Mark Canha doubles to deep left center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Luis Guillorme scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Jake Cronenworth. Pete Alonso lines out to shallow center field to Xander Bogaerts. Mark Canha doubled off second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Mets 2.
