Giants first. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores doubles to deep left center field. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Evan Longoria homers to center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Wilmer Flores scores. Thairo Estrada walks. Joc Pederson homers to center field. Thairo Estrada scores. Stuart Fairchild flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Joey Bart walks.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 5, Mets 0.
Giants second. Donovan Walton doubles to deep right field. Darin Ruf called out on strikes. Wilmer Flores doubles to left field. Donovan Walton scores. Mike Yastrzemski homers to center field. Wilmer Flores scores. Evan Longoria homers to left field. Thairo Estrada called out on strikes. Joc Pederson walks. Stuart Fairchild flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 9, Mets 0.
Mets third. Dominic Smith walks. Luis Guillorme reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dominic Smith out at second. Patrick Mazeika singles. Luis Guillorme to third. Brandon Nimmo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Patrick Mazeika out at second. Luis Guillorme scores. Starling Marte flies out to deep right field to Mike Yastrzemski.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 9, Mets 1.
Mets sixth. Brandon Nimmo lines out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Starling Marte flies out to deep right field to Mike Yastrzemski. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 9, Mets 2.
Mets eighth. Brandon Nimmo triples to deep right field. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, Donovan Walton to Wilmer Flores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Littell to Wilmer Flores. Pete Alonso lines out to center field to Stuart Fairchild.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 9, Mets 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.