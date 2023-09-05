Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to center field. Francisco Lindor singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo to second. Jeff McNeil out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Patrick Corbin to Jake Alu. Francisco Lindor to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Pete Alonso out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Travis Blankenhorn. Francisco Lindor to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Mark Vientos hit by pitch. Francisco Alvarez homers to left field. Mark Vientos scores. Francisco Lindor scores. Brett Baty flies out to right center field to Alex Call.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 0.
Nationals first. Jacob Young doubles to deep right center field. Joey Meneses singles to right field. Jacob Young scores. Keibert Ruiz flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Riley Adams strikes out swinging. Carter Kieboom flies out to deep right field to Jeff McNeil.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Nationals 1.
Mets third. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Jeff McNeil strikes out on a foul tip. Pete Alonso pops out to shallow infield to Joey Meneses. Mark Vientos triples to deep center field. Francisco Alvarez walks. Brett Baty singles to shallow left field. Francisco Alvarez scores. Mark Vientos scores. Ronny Mauricio reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brett Baty out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 7, Nationals 1.
Mets fourth. Tim Locastro grounds out to shortstop, Ildemaro Vargas to Joey Meneses. Brandon Nimmo homers to right field. Francisco Lindor lines out to right field to Alex Call. Jeff McNeil grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Corbin to Joey Meneses.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 8, Nationals 1.
Mets fifth. Pete Alonso homers to left field. Mark Vientos hit by pitch. Francisco Alvarez grounds out to shortstop. Mark Vientos out at second. Brett Baty flies out to right center field to Alex Call.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 9, Nationals 1.
Mets eighth. Mark Vientos pops out to shortstop to Ildemaro Vargas. Francisco Alvarez doubles to center field. Brett Baty flies out to left center field to Jacob Young. Ronny Mauricio singles to center field. Francisco Alvarez scores. Tim Locastro flies out to deep center field to Jacob Young.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 10, Nationals 1.
Nationals eighth. Alex Call walks. Jake Alu singles to left center field. Alex Call to third. Jacob Young singles to shallow center field. Jake Alu to second. Alex Call scores. Joey Meneses hit by pitch. Jacob Young to second. Jake Alu to third. Drew Millas walks. Joey Meneses to second. Jacob Young to third. Jake Alu scores. Riley Adams out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jeff McNeil. Drew Millas to second. Joey Meneses to third. Jacob Young scores. Fielding error by Francisco Alvarez. Carter Kieboom strikes out swinging. Ildemaro Vargas singles to shortstop. Drew Millas to third. Joey Meneses scores. Travis Blankenhorn grounds out to second base, Ronny Mauricio to Pete Alonso.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 10, Nationals 5.
Mets ninth. Brandon Nimmo homers to center field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield, Amos Willingham to Joey Meneses. Jeff McNeil pops out to Drew Millas. Pete Alonso flies out to right field to Alex Call.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 11, Nationals 5.
