Nationals first. Lane Thomas doubles to deep left center field. Luis Garcia lines out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Lane Thomas to third. Joey Meneses doubles to deep left field. Lane Thomas scores. Keibert Ruiz grounds out to second base, Jeff McNeil to Mark Canha. Joey Meneses to third. Alex Call strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 0.
Mets second. Tommy Pham flies out to deep center field to Alex Call. Mark Canha flies out to right field to Lane Thomas. Starling Marte singles to center field. Jeff McNeil singles to deep right field. Starling Marte scores. Eduardo Escobar singles to right field. Jeff McNeil to second. Francisco Alvarez walks. Eduardo Escobar to second. Jeff McNeil to third.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mets 1, Nationals 1.
Nationals third. CJ Abrams flies out to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Lane Thomas singles to center field. Luis Garcia singles to left field. Lane Thomas to second. Joey Meneses doubles to left field. Luis Garcia to third. Lane Thomas scores. Keibert Ruiz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Luis Garcia scores. Alex Call strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 3, Mets 1.
Nationals fourth. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shallow left field, Eduardo Escobar to Mark Canha. Dominic Smith singles to left center field. Stone Garrett walks. Dominic Smith to second. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Stone Garrett out at second. Dominic Smith to third. Throwing error by Francisco Alvarez. CJ Abrams steals second. Dominic Smith scores. Lane Thomas walks. Luis Garcia singles to left field. Lane Thomas to third. CJ Abrams scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Nationals 5, Mets 1.
Nationals fifth. Joey Meneses strikes out swinging. Keibert Ruiz hit by pitch. Alex Call strikes out swinging. Jeimer Candelario singles to shallow infield. Keibert Ruiz to second. Dominic Smith singles to right field, tagged out at second, Starling Marte to Mark Canha to Francisco Lindor. Jeimer Candelario to third. Keibert Ruiz scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Mets 1.
Mets sixth. Francisco Lindor doubles to left field. Pete Alonso singles to left field. Francisco Lindor to third. Tommy Pham out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Lane Thomas. Francisco Lindor scores. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Pete Alonso out at second. Starling Marte singles to shallow infield. Mark Canha to third. Throwing error by Jeimer Candelario. Jeff McNeil lines out to left field to Stone Garrett.
1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 6, Mets 2.
Nationals sixth. Stone Garrett flies out to deep right field to Starling Marte. CJ Abrams homers to right field. Lane Thomas doubles to deep left field. Luis Garcia grounds out to first base, Mark Canha to Tommy Hunter. Lane Thomas to third. Joey Meneses singles to shallow infield. Lane Thomas scores. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 8, Mets 2.
Nationals seventh. Alex Call flies out to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Jeimer Candelario triples to deep right center field. Dominic Smith out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Tommy Pham. Jeimer Candelario scores. Stone Garrett called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 9, Mets 2.
Nationals eighth. CJ Abrams singles to right center field. Lane Thomas called out on strikes. Luis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. CJ Abrams out at second. Joey Meneses doubles to deep center field. Luis Garcia scores. Keibert Ruiz lines out to right field to Starling Marte.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 10, Mets 2.
Mets ninth. Starling Marte grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Dominic Smith. Jeff McNeil singles to center field. Eduardo Escobar singles to left field. Jeff McNeil to second. Francisco Alvarez walks. Eduardo Escobar to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Brandon Nimmo grounds out to shallow infield, Luis Garcia to Dominic Smith. Francisco Alvarez to second. Eduardo Escobar to third. Jeff McNeil scores. Luis Guillorme flies out to deep right field to Lane Thomas.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 10, Mets 3.
