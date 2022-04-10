Nationals first. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Juan Soto flies out to shallow left field to Jeff McNeil. Nelson Cruz homers to center field. Josh Bell singles to deep right field. Keibert Ruiz flies out to deep right field to Mark Canha.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Mets 0.
Mets fourth. Francisco Lindor homers to right field. Robinson Cano strikes out swinging. Pete Alonso strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep right center field. Dominic Smith walks. Mark Canha singles to right center field. Dominic Smith to third. Eduardo Escobar scores. Jeff McNeil pops out to shortstop to Lucius Fox.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Nationals 1.
Nationals eighth. Yadiel Hernandez singles to right field. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Dee Strange-Gordon to third. Lucius Fox reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Maikel Franco to second. Dee Strange-Gordon scores. Victor Robles lines out to shallow infield to Trevor Williams. Cesar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Lucius Fox to second. Maikel Franco to third. Throwing error by Pete Alonso. Juan Soto reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cesar Hernandez to second. Lucius Fox to third. Maikel Franco out at home. Nelson Cruz singles to left center field. Juan Soto to third. Cesar Hernandez scores. Lucius Fox scores. Josh Bell lines out to first base to Pete Alonso.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Nationals 4, Mets 2.
