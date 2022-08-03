Mets third. Brandon Nimmo singles to right field. Starling Marte grounds out to third base. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Francisco Lindor scores. Daniel Vogelbach singles to left field. Jeff McNeil flies out to center field to Victor Robles.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 2, Nationals 0.
Mets fifth. Brandon Nimmo walks. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Brandon Nimmo to third. Throwing error by Ildemaro Vargas. Francisco Lindor pops out to first base to Joey Meneses. Pete Alonso is intentionally walked. Daniel Vogelbach homers to right field. Pete Alonso scores. Starling Marte scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Jeff McNeil flies out to left center field to Victor Robles. Mark Canha grounds out to shallow infield, Ildemaro Vargas to Joey Meneses.
4 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Mets 6, Nationals 0.
Mets sixth. Luis Guillorme triples to deep left field. Tomas Nido doubles to deep right center field. Luis Guillorme scores. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow center field. Tomas Nido to third. Starling Marte reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Tomas Nido scores. Francisco Lindor singles to right field. Starling Marte to second. Pete Alonso flies out to center field to Victor Robles. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 8, Nationals 0.
Mets ninth. Jeff McNeil doubles to deep right field. Mark Canha lines out to deep right field to Josh Palacios. Jeff McNeil to third. Luis Guillorme grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Joey Meneses. Jeff McNeil scores. Patrick Mazeika pinch-hitting for Tomas Nido. Patrick Mazeika strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 9, Nationals 0.
Nationals ninth. Joey Meneses grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Pete Alonso. Keibert Ruiz homers to right field. Cesar Hernandez flies out to left field to Mark Canha. Lane Thomas homers to center field. Josh Palacios singles to left field. Ildemaro Vargas singles to shallow infield. Josh Palacios to second. Victor Robles singles to center field. Ildemaro Vargas to third. Josh Palacios scores. Luis Garcia singles to shallow left field. Victor Robles scores. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Yadiel Hernandez flies out to left field to Mark Canha.
5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 9, Nationals 5.
