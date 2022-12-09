|N.Y. Rangers
N.Y. Rangers won shootout 2-0
First Period_1, Colorado, Rantanen 16 (Girard, Newhook), 14:38. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Schneider 4 (Panarin, Goodrow), 4:56. Penalties_None.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Kreider, NYR (Holding), 2:20; Rantanen, COL (Interference), 7:46.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 2 (Zibanejad G, Panarin G), Colorado 0 (Compher NG, Rantanen NG).
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-15-5-1_29. Colorado 12-14-11-5_42.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Colorado 0 of 1.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 13-4-4 (42 shots-41 saves). Colorado, Georgiev 11-5-2 (29-28).
A_18,112 (18,007). T_2:31.
Referees_Chris Lee, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.
