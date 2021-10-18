|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Toronto
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 1, 13:49.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 2 (Tavares, Rielly), 1:36.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 1 (Zibanejad), 3:48.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 10-2-7-4_23. Toronto 12-17-9-3_41.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 1-0-1 (41 shots-40 saves). Toronto, Campbell 2-0-0 (23-21).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:30.
Referees_Jake Brenk, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Derek Nansen.