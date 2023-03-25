|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Florida
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 19 (Forsling, Duclair), 9:15. 2, Florida, Lomberg 11 (M.Staal), 14:46.
Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Kakko 14 (Lafreniere, Chytil), 8:50. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 15 (Motte, Trouba), 18:15.
Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Kane 20, 1:22. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 21 (Kakko), 6:18. 7, Florida, Barkov 20 (Verhaeghe), 7:00.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 3-22-17_42. Florida 12-9-13_34.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Florida 0 of 2.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Halak 10-8-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 24-19-3 (42-38).
A_18,635 (19,250). T_2:37.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Kyle Flemington.
