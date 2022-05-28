|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Motte 2, 7:22. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 7 (Shesterkin, Fox), 9:51 (pp).
Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 3 (Fox), 3:24. 4, Carolina, Skjei 1 (Aho, Jarvis), 5:05. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 4 (Shesterkin, Lafreniere), 6:47. 6, Carolina, Trocheck 5 (Necas, Skjei), 12:47.
Third Period_7, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 4 (Kreider, Strome), 7:43 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Carolina 15-11-13_39. N.Y. Rangers 12-7-6_25.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 5.
Goalies_Carolina, Kochetkov 1-1-0 (12 shots-10 saves), Carolina, Raanta 6-5-0 (13-10). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 7-5-0 (39-37).
A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:33.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.
