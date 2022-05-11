|Pittsburgh
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 6 (Matheson, Rust), 10:28.
Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Letang 1 (Malkin, Zucker), 7:58. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 3 (Copp, Strome), 15:11. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 2 (Trouba, Kakko), 16:41. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 1 (Panarin, Miller), 17:53. 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 7 (Malkin), 18:06.
Third Period_7, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 1 (Vatrano, Lafreniere), 2:53 (pp). 8, N.Y. Rangers, Lindgren 1, 19:44 (en).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-7-15_32. N.Y. Rangers 11-12-11_34.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Domingue 3-2-0 (33 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 2-2-0 (32-29).
A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:32.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Daisy.
