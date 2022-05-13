New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3910141047
LeMahieu 1b500100.282
Judge rf332121.305
Gonzalez rf000000.208
Donaldson 3b512300.233
Stanton dh422212.284
Torres 2b502001.240
Gallo lf512101.202
Kiner-Falefa ss312110.269
Trevino c511002.178
Hicks cf411100.217

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36493111
Anderson ss501001.327
Moncada 3b401003.235
Abreu 1b300010.202
Robert cf422000.287
Sheets dh412201.232
Pollock lf400003.197
Harrison 2b411000.164
García rf401002.205
McGuire c401101.145

New York230110003_10142
Chicago000102001_490

E_Kiner-Falefa (5), King (1). LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hicks (1), Donaldson (7), Anderson (8). HR_Stanton (10), off Velasquez; Judge (12), off Velasquez; Gallo (4), off Velasquez; Donaldson (4), off Foster; Sheets (4), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton 2 (30), Hicks (6), LeMahieu (10), Donaldson 3 (13), Judge (27), Gallo (5), Kiner-Falefa (8), Sheets 2 (10), McGuire (5). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Trevino 2, Stanton 2); Chicago 4 (Abreu, García, Pollock 2). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 3-061-363319972.95
King22-331102361.59
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, L, 2-35877341015.53
Sousa200012273.86
López110001103.55
Foster153300242.87

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:21. A_28,877 (40,615).

