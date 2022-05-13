|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|4
|7
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Judge rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.305
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.233
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.284
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Gallo lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|1
|11
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Robert cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Sheets dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.145
|New York
|230
|110
|003_10
|14
|2
|Chicago
|000
|102
|001_4
|9
|0
E_Kiner-Falefa (5), King (1). LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hicks (1), Donaldson (7), Anderson (8). HR_Stanton (10), off Velasquez; Judge (12), off Velasquez; Gallo (4), off Velasquez; Donaldson (4), off Foster; Sheets (4), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton 2 (30), Hicks (6), LeMahieu (10), Donaldson 3 (13), Judge (27), Gallo (5), Kiner-Falefa (8), Sheets 2 (10), McGuire (5). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Trevino 2, Stanton 2); Chicago 4 (Abreu, García, Pollock 2). RISP_New York 3 for 7; Chicago 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_Anderson.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 3-0
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|9
|97
|2.95
|King
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|1.59
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 2-3
|5
|8
|7
|7
|3
|4
|101
|5.53
|Sousa
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.86
|López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.55
|Foster
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|24
|2.87
WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:21. A_28,877 (40,615).
