|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Robert cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Sheets dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|230
|110
|003
|—
|10
|Chicago
|000
|102
|001
|—
|4
E_Kiner-Falefa (5), King (1). DP_New York 1, Chicago 0. LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hicks (1), Donaldson (7), Anderson (8). HR_Stanton (10), Judge (12), Gallo (4), Donaldson (4), Sheets (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Kiner-Falefa (3).
WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:21. A_28,877 (40,615).
