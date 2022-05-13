New YorkChicago
Totals39101410Totals36493
LeMahieu 1b5001Anderson ss5010
Judge rf3321Moncada 3b4010
Gonzalez rf0000Abreu 1b3000
Donaldson 3b5123Robert cf4220
Stanton dh4222Sheets dh4122
Torres 2b5020Pollock lf4000
Gallo lf5121Harrison 2b4110
Kiner-Falefa ss3121García rf4010
Trevino c5110McGuire c4011
Hicks cf4111

New York23011000310
Chicago0001020014

E_Kiner-Falefa (5), King (1). DP_New York 1, Chicago 0. LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Hicks (1), Donaldson (7), Anderson (8). HR_Stanton (10), Judge (12), Gallo (4), Donaldson (4), Sheets (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3). SF_Kiner-Falefa (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cole W,3-061-363319
King22-331102
Chicago
Velasquez L,2-3587734
Sousa200012
López110001
Foster153300

WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:21. A_28,877 (40,615).

