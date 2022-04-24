ClevelandNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals35101310
Straw cf4000LeMahieu 3b4133
Kwan lf2000Gonzalez 3b1110
Clement lf2000Judge rf3110
Ramírez 3b3010Locastro ph-rf1112
Naylor dh4000Rizzo 1b5222
Rosario ss3100Donaldson dh4100
Miller 1b3010Torres 2b3020
Bradley ph1110Hicks cf4111
Giménez 2b4022Gallo lf4011
Mercado rf4000Kiner-Falefa ss3111
Hedges c2010Trevino c3100
Lavastida c0000

Cleveland0000000022
New York21300202x10

E_Hedges (1). DP_Cleveland 1, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 6. 2B_Judge (5), LeMahieu (3), Rizzo (3), Gallo (1), Torres (3). 3B_Giménez (2). HR_Rizzo (5), LeMahieu (2), Locastro (1). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale L,0-2376613
Hentges220003
McCarty344423
New York
Cole W,1-062-340019
Peralta11-300010
Marinaccio122211

HBP_Civale (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:43. A_39,050 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you