|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Kwan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Clement lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Locastro ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bradley ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lavastida c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|New York
|213
|002
|02x
|—
|10
E_Hedges (1). DP_Cleveland 1, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 6. 2B_Judge (5), LeMahieu (3), Rizzo (3), Gallo (1), Torres (3). 3B_Giménez (2). HR_Rizzo (5), LeMahieu (2), Locastro (1). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1).
HBP_Civale (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:43. A_39,050 (47,309).
