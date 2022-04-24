ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32262310
Straw cf400002.276
Kwan lf200000.341
Clement lf200001.226
Ramírez 3b301011.362
Naylor dh400002.400
Rosario ss310012.237
Miller 1b301001.484
b-Bradley ph111000.125
Giménez 2b402201.345
Mercado rf400000.196
Hedges c201010.147
Lavastida c000000.083

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3510131039
LeMahieu 3b413300.333
Gonzalez 3b111000.200
Judge rf311011.263
a-Locastro ph-rf111200.250
Rizzo 1b522201.250
Donaldson dh410002.182
Torres 2b302010.227
Hicks cf411101.273
Gallo lf401103.146
Kiner-Falefa ss311101.300
Trevino c310010.278

Cleveland000000002_261
New York21300202x_10130

a-homered for Judge in the 8th. b-singled for Miller in the 9th.

E_Hedges (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 6. 2B_Judge (5), LeMahieu (3), Rizzo (3), Gallo (1), Torres (3). 3B_Giménez (2). HR_Rizzo (5), off Civale; LeMahieu (2), off McCarty; Locastro (1), off McCarty. RBIs_Giménez 2 (6), Rizzo 2 (12), LeMahieu 3 (7), Hicks (4), Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (5), Locastro 2 (2). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Gallo, Judge, Trevino). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; New York 2 for 9.

GIDP_Naylor, Judge.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Miller); New York 1 (Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 0-2376613619.58
Hentges220003221.42
McCarty3444234612.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 1-062-340019924.00
Peralta11-300010222.70
Marinaccio122211295.40

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. HBP_Civale (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:43. A_39,050 (47,309).

