|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Refsnyder cf-rf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|Judge dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Cordero rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Falefa pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Torres 2b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gonzalez ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Arroyo rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|New York
|412
|200
|111
|—
|12
|Boston
|200
|201
|000
|—
|5
E_Vázquez (4). LOB_New York 10, Boston 12. 2B_Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR_Donaldson (9), Carpenter (9), Story (15), Dalbec (6). SB_Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S_Gonzalez (1).
HBP_Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:51. A_36,841 (37,755).
