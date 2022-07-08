New YorkBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40121411Totals405135
LeMahieu 1b5220Refsnyder cf-rf5240
Judge dh5000Devers 3b3000
Carpenter lf4232Cordero rf-1b2000
Knr-Falefa pr-ss0101Martinez dh4130
Torres 2b6132Bogaerts ss4001
Donaldson 3b4213Vázquez c5032
Hicks cf3220Verdugo lf4000
Trevino c5220Story 2b5111
Gonzalez ss-lf3001Arroyo rf-3b4010
Gallo rf5012Duran cf1000
Dalbec 1b-3b3111

New York41220011112
Boston2002010005

E_Vázquez (4). LOB_New York 10, Boston 12. 2B_Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR_Donaldson (9), Carpenter (9), Story (15), Dalbec (6). SB_Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S_Gonzalez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cortes32-384424
Castro W,5-011-310003
Abreu2-331101
Luetge S,1-131-310016
Boston
Seabold L,0-222-397722
Feliz31-312124
Davis232201
Bradley Jr.111131

HBP_Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:51. A_36,841 (37,755).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

