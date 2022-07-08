|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|7
|8
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Judge dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.282
|Carpenter lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.305
|1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Torres 2b
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.231
|Hicks cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Trevino c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Gonzalez ss-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Gallo rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.166
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|5
|13
|5
|3
|14
|Refsnyder cf-rf
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Cordero rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Story 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Arroyo rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Duran cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Dalbec 1b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.210
|New York
|412
|200
|111_12
|14
|0
|Boston
|200
|201
|000_5
|13
|1
1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.
E_Vázquez (4). LOB_New York 10, Boston 12. 2B_Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR_Donaldson (9), off Seabold; Carpenter (9), off Feliz; Story (15), off Cortes; Dalbec (6), off Cortes. RBIs_Torres 2 (37), Donaldson 3 (32), Carpenter 2 (20), Gallo 2 (21), Gonzalez (10), Kiner-Falefa (20), Vázquez 2 (33), Story (55), Dalbec (19), Bogaerts (35). SB_Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S_Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Donaldson, Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Torres 2, LeMahieu); Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Verdugo, Story 2, Devers). RISP_New York 4 for 16; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Judge, Trevino, Bogaerts.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|3
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|73
|2.74
|Castro, W, 5-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|3.33
|Abreu
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|2.79
|Luetge, S, 1-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|49
|2.70
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold, L, 0-2
|2
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|2
|2
|71
|11.91
|Feliz
|3
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|61
|2.70
|Davis
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|37
|2.55
|Bradley Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|30
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Luetge 2-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP_Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP_Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:51. A_36,841 (37,755).
