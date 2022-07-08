New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4012141178
LeMahieu 1b522011.265
Judge dh500013.282
Carpenter lf423201.305
1-Kiner-Falefa pr-ss010110.272
Torres 2b613201.269
Donaldson 3b421310.231
Hicks cf322020.240
Trevino c522001.255
Gonzalez ss-lf300111.250
Gallo rf501200.166

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals405135314
Refsnyder cf-rf524001.339
Devers 3b300002.327
Cordero rf-1b200001.251
Martinez dh413010.314
Bogaerts ss400101.306
Vázquez c503201.296
Verdugo lf400012.253
Story 2b511102.224
Arroyo rf-3b401001.224
Duran cf100001.305
Dalbec 1b-3b311112.210

New York412200111_12140
Boston200201000_5131

1-ran for Carpenter in the 8th.

E_Vázquez (4). LOB_New York 10, Boston 12. 2B_Hicks (5), Carpenter (3), Trevino (5), Torres (16), Vázquez (16), Refsnyder (5). HR_Donaldson (9), off Seabold; Carpenter (9), off Feliz; Story (15), off Cortes; Dalbec (6), off Cortes. RBIs_Torres 2 (37), Donaldson 3 (32), Carpenter 2 (20), Gallo 2 (21), Gonzalez (10), Kiner-Falefa (20), Vázquez 2 (33), Story (55), Dalbec (19), Bogaerts (35). SB_Hicks (9), Gonzalez (2). S_Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Donaldson, Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Torres 2, LeMahieu); Boston 6 (Vázquez 2, Verdugo, Story 2, Devers). RISP_New York 4 for 16; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Judge, Trevino, Bogaerts.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes32-384424732.74
Castro, W, 5-011-310003283.33
Abreu2-331101212.79
Luetge, S, 1-131-310016492.70
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold, L, 0-222-3977227111.91
Feliz31-312124612.70
Davis232201372.55
Bradley Jr.111131309.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Luetge 2-0, Feliz 1-0. HBP_Seabold (Carpenter), Castro (Bogaerts). WP_Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:51. A_36,841 (37,755).

