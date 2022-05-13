|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|15
|15
|15
|7
|14
|LeMahieu 2b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|Judge rf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.296
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.232
|Stanton dh
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1
|0
|.277
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.224
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Hicks cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.190
|Gonzalez ss-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.208
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|a-Torres ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|8
|6
|4
|8
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.231
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.163
|Sheets dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Pollock lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|New York
|203
|100
|171_15
|15
|2
|Chicago
|030
|100
|300_7
|8
|0
a-walked for Higashioka in the 8th.
E_Rizzo (2), Luetge (1). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (9), Pollock (3), Sheets (3). 3B_Rizzo (1). HR_Stanton 2 (9), off Cease; Judge (11), off Burr; Donaldson (3), off Banks; Moncada (1), off Loáisiga. RBIs_Stanton 6 (28), Rizzo (23), LeMahieu (9), Judge 4 (26), Donaldson 3 (10), Pollock (8), García 2 (8), Moncada 3 (3). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gallo, Rizzo, Judge); Chicago 3 (Anderson 3). RISP_New York 6 for 12; Chicago 4 for 11.
GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gil
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|83
|9.00
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.46
|Luetge, H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.66
|Loáisiga, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|5.93
|Green
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.38
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|4
|6
|6
|6
|2
|11
|90
|3.55
|Ruiz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.25
|Burr
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|6.00
|Kelly, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|29
|27.00
|Banks
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|36
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-1, Banks 3-3. WP_Gil. PB_Grandal (3).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:56. A_20,050 (40,615).
