New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40151515714
LeMahieu 2b-3b523111.295
Judge rf432412.296
Kiner-Falefa ss000000.256
Rizzo 1b521112.232
Stanton dh433610.277
Donaldson 3b512302.224
Trevino c000000.175
Hicks cf500001.215
Gallo lf411013.190
Gonzalez ss-rf410012.208
Higashioka c312001.170
a-Torres ph-2b111010.231

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3678648
Anderson ss410012.333
Moncada 3b511301.231
Abreu 1b500002.207
Robert cf511001.278
Grandal c310010.163
Sheets dh301011.218
Pollock lf322110.210
Engel rf401001.219
García 2b412200.203

New York203100171_15152
Chicago030100300_780

a-walked for Higashioka in the 8th.

E_Rizzo (2), Luetge (1). LOB_New York 6, Chicago 6. 2B_LeMahieu 2 (9), Pollock (3), Sheets (3). 3B_Rizzo (1). HR_Stanton 2 (9), off Cease; Judge (11), off Burr; Donaldson (3), off Banks; Moncada (1), off Loáisiga. RBIs_Stanton 6 (28), Rizzo (23), LeMahieu (9), Judge 4 (26), Donaldson 3 (10), Pollock (8), García 2 (8), Moncada 3 (3). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gallo, Rizzo, Judge); Chicago 3 (Anderson 3). RISP_New York 6 for 12; Chicago 4 for 11.

GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Chicago 1 (García, Anderson, Abreu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gil454425839.00
Castro100000101.46
Luetge, H, 3111101174.66
Loáisiga, W, 1-1112210155.93
Green210012273.38
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease4666211903.55
Ruiz110011282.25
Burr221100286.00
Kelly, L, 0-12-3155412927.00
Banks11-353301363.38

Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-1, Banks 3-3. WP_Gil. PB_Grandal (3).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:56. A_20,050 (40,615).

