New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals46162216810
LeMahieu 1b623210.267
Judge cf413411.287
Gonzalez lf111000.257
Carpenter rf401001.300
Hicks lf-lf-cf222400.229
Stanton dh511111.240
Torres 2b402021.261
Donaldson 3b522202.226
Gallo lf-rf421122.167
Kiner-Falefa ss634000.276
Higashioka c522212.174

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3104017
Hayes 3b401001.252
Castillo 3b000000.194
Reynolds cf302000.260
Madris cf000010.280
Suwinski lf400002.222
Vogelbach dh300001.232
Chavis 2b100000.245
Tsutsugo 1b400001.183
Cruz ss301001.200
Gamel rf300000.260
Perez c300000.157
VanMeter 2b-p300001.200

New York000022156_16220
Pittsburgh000000000_041

E_Tsutsugo (2). LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (2), Torres (15), Judge (13), Hicks (4), Reynolds (10). HR_Donaldson (7), off Keller; Gallo (10), off Keller; Higashioka (5), off Beede; Judge (30), off Bañuelos; Hicks (4), off VanMeter; Stanton (21), off VanMeter. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (34), Donaldson 2 (25), Gallo (19), Higashioka 2 (15), Judge 4 (64), Hicks 4 (24), Stanton (54). SB_Kiner-Falefa (13), Judge (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Donaldson.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Donaldson 2, Gallo, Carpenter, Stanton, LeMahieu 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Tsutsugo 2). RISP_New York 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Carpenter.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo; VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, W, 5-3640003883.11
Chapman100001104.50
Abreu100012202.41
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 2-66104417955.21
Beede111122363.62
Bañuelos1-33552119135.00
Stratton2-300020185.03
VanMeter1866102754.00

Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:21. A_32,414 (38,747).

