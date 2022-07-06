|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|46
|16
|22
|16
|8
|10
|LeMahieu 1b
|6
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.287
|Gonzalez lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Hicks lf-lf-cf
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.229
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.226
|Gallo lf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.167
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Higashioka c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.174
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|7
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Castillo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Madris cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Chavis 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|VanMeter 2b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|New York
|000
|022
|156_16
|22
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
E_Tsutsugo (2). LOB_New York 12, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Carpenter (2), Torres (15), Judge (13), Hicks (4), Reynolds (10). HR_Donaldson (7), off Keller; Gallo (10), off Keller; Higashioka (5), off Beede; Judge (30), off Bañuelos; Hicks (4), off VanMeter; Stanton (21), off VanMeter. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (34), Donaldson 2 (25), Gallo (19), Higashioka 2 (15), Judge 4 (64), Hicks 4 (24), Stanton (54). SB_Kiner-Falefa (13), Judge (7), LeMahieu (4). SF_Donaldson.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 7 (Donaldson 2, Gallo, Carpenter, Stanton, LeMahieu 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Tsutsugo 2). RISP_New York 7 for 18; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Carpenter.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo; VanMeter, Cruz, Tsutsugo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 5-3
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|88
|3.11
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.41
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-6
|6
|10
|4
|4
|1
|7
|95
|5.21
|Beede
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|36
|3.62
|Bañuelos
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|19
|135.00
|Stratton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|5.03
|VanMeter
|1
|8
|6
|6
|1
|0
|27
|54.00
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:21. A_32,414 (38,747).
