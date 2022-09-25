|Boston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|19
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|25
|2
|6
|1
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Refsnyder rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|000
|101
|—
|2
E_Refsnyder (2). LOB_Boston 3, New York 7. 2B_Refsnyder (11), Judge (28), Cabrera (7), Peraza (3). SB_Cabrera (2), Torres (10).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:07. A_46,707 (47,309).
