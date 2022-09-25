BostonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals19010Totals25261
Hernández cf3000Judge dh2010
Pham lf2000Rizzo 1b3000
Bogaerts ss2000Torres 2b2000
Martinez dh2000Cabrera rf3110
Refsnyder rf2010Bader cf3010
Casas 1b2000Hicks lf3100
Dalbec 3b2000Trevino c3011
Chang 2b2000Gonzalez 3b3000
Wong c2000Peraza ss3020

Boston0000000
New York0001012

E_Refsnyder (2). LOB_Boston 3, New York 7. 2B_Refsnyder (11), Judge (28), Cabrera (7), Peraza (3). SB_Cabrera (2), Torres (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Bello L,2-7662124
New York
Cortes W,11-4610025

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:07. A_46,707 (47,309).

