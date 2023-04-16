MinnesotaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28020Totals30272
Julien 2b4000Volpe ss4010
Correa ss4000Judge cf3100
Buxton dh3000Rizzo 1b3010
Larnach lf2000Torres 2b3010
Miranda 3b3000LeMahieu 3b4122
Solano 1b3010Calhoun dh4010
Kepler rf3000Cabrera rf3000
Vázquez c3000Trevino c3010
Taylor cf3010Hicks lf3000

Minnesota0000000000
New York00100100x2

DP_Minnesota 1, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 2, New York 7. HR_LeMahieu (2). SB_Volpe (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
P.López L,1-1672217
Jax100002
Pagán100011
New York
Cole W,4-09200110

HBP_P.López (Rizzo). WP_P.López.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, John Libka; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:07. A_39,342 (47,309).

