TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33161114
Miller 3b400003.177
Semien 2b402001.192
Seager ss400000.247
García cf401003.202
Lowe dh400004.281
Garver c402001.205
1-White pr000000.263
Heim c000000.353
Calhoun rf411100.162
Reks lf300002.308
Ibáñez 1b200010.250

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2925236
Hicks cf400003.254
Judge rf311010.295
Rizzo 1b301010.245
Stanton dh200111.260
LeMahieu 3b401000.292
Gallo lf400000.176
Torres 2b412101.237
Gonzalez ss300001.250
Higashioka c200000.146

Texas000000100_163
New York000001001_250

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Garver in the 9th.

E_Ibáñez 2 (3), Miller (1). LOB_Texas 6, New York 8. 2B_Garver 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1), off Cole; Torres (4), off J.King. RBIs_Calhoun (2), Stanton (17), Torres (13). SF_Stanton. S_Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Miller); New York 4 (Hicks, Gallo, Judge 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning6211351003.38
Bush2-310001174.09
Santana1-30000041.35
J.King, L, 1-1121100233.09
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole61-35111101142.67
Loáisiga12-300002174.63
Holmes, W, 3-0110002130.64

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:54.

