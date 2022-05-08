|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|14
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.177
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.281
|Garver c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|1-White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.162
|Reks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Ibáñez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|6
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Texas
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|3
|New York
|000
|001
|001_2
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Garver in the 9th.
E_Ibáñez 2 (3), Miller (1). LOB_Texas 6, New York 8. 2B_Garver 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1), off Cole; Torres (4), off J.King. RBIs_Calhoun (2), Stanton (17), Torres (13). SF_Stanton. S_Higashioka.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Miller); New York 4 (Hicks, Gallo, Judge 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 5; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Texas 1 (Ibáñez).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|100
|3.38
|Bush
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.09
|Santana
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.35
|J.King, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|3.09
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|114
|2.67
|Loáisiga
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.63
|Holmes, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.64
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.