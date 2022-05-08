|Texas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garver c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
E_Ibáñez 2 (3), Miller (1). DP_Texas 1, New York 0. LOB_Texas 6, New York 8. 2B_Garver 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1), Torres (4). SF_Stanton (3). S_Higashioka (2).
J.King pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:54.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.