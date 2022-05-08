TexasNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33161Totals29252
Miller 3b4000Hicks cf4000
Semien 2b4020Judge rf3110
Seager ss4000Rizzo 1b3010
García cf4010Stanton dh2001
Lowe dh4000LeMahieu 3b4010
Garver c4020Gallo lf4000
White pr0000Torres 2b4121
Heim c0000Gonzalez ss3000
Calhoun rf4111Higashioka c2000
Reks lf3000
Ibáñez 1b2000

Texas0000001001
New York0000010012

E_Ibáñez 2 (3), Miller (1). DP_Texas 1, New York 0. LOB_Texas 6, New York 8. 2B_Garver 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1), Torres (4). SF_Stanton (3). S_Higashioka (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Dunning621135
Bush2-310001
Santana1-300000
J.King L,1-1121100
New York
Cole61-3511110
Loáisiga12-300002
Holmes W,3-0110002

J.King pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:54.

