|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|1
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
E_Bemboom (3). DP_New York 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Torres (5), Trevino (2), Hays 2 (11).
WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:34. A_13,850 (45,971).
