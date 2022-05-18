New YorkBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33361Totals33272
Hicks cf4000Mullins cf4110
Judge dh4000Hays lf4131
Rizzo 1b4110Santander rf4000
Donaldson 3b4120Mancini dh4011
Torres 2b4111Urías 3b4000
Gallo lf3000Odor 2b4010
Kiner-Falefa ss4000Mateo ss3000
Gonzalez rf3010Nevin 1b3010
Trevino c3010Bemboom c3000

New York3000000003
Baltimore0000020002

E_Bemboom (3). DP_New York 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Torres (5), Trevino (2), Hays 2 (11).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cole W,4-0762205
Holmes S,3-3210001
Baltimore
Lyles L,2-4753208
Bautista2-310001
Pérez1-300001
López100010

WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:34. A_13,850 (45,971).

