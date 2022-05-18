New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33361110
Hicks cf400002.204
Judge dh400001.306
Rizzo 1b411003.226
Donaldson 3b412000.254
Torres 2b411100.250
Gallo lf300013.176
Kiner-Falefa ss400001.261
Gonzalez rf301000.222
Trevino c301000.204

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3327206
Mullins cf411000.253
Hays lf413100.296
Santander rf400001.219
Mancini dh401102.288
Urías 3b400001.204
Odor 2b401001.198
Mateo ss300001.235
Nevin 1b301000.200
Bemboom c300000.118

New York300000000_360
Baltimore000002000_271

E_Bemboom (3). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Torres (5), Trevino (2), Hays 2 (11). RBIs_Torres (19), Hays (13), Mancini (14).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hicks, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Santander. LIDP_Santander. GIDP_Nevin.

DP_New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 4-0762205972.89
Holmes, S, 3-3210001230.44
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 2-47532081064.11
Bautista2-310001112.87
Pérez1-30000170.82
López100010151.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0. WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:34. A_13,850 (45,971).

