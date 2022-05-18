|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|1
|1
|10
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.176
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|6
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|New York
|300
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000_2
|7
|1
E_Bemboom (3). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Torres (5), Trevino (2), Hays 2 (11). RBIs_Torres (19), Hays (13), Mancini (14).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hicks, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Trevino, Santander. LIDP_Santander. GIDP_Nevin.
DP_New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 4-0
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|97
|2.89
|Holmes, S, 3-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.44
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 2-4
|7
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|106
|4.11
|Bautista
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.87
|Pérez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.82
|López
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0. WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:34. A_13,850 (45,971).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.