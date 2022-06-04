DetroitNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27010Totals27343
W.Castro rf4000Judge cf3111
Schoop 2b3000Donaldson 3b3001
H.Castro 1b3000Rizzo 1b4111
Cabrera dh3010Stanton dh4010
Báez ss3000Torres 2b2000
Candelario 3b3000Gallo rf3000
Clemens lf3000Kiner-Falefa ss3000
Barnhart c3000Higashioka c2100
Hill cf1000Hicks lf3010
Torkelson ph1000

Detroit0000000000
New York10000101x3

LOB_Detroit 1, New York 4. 2B_Stanton (4). HR_Judge (21), Rizzo (13). SF_Donaldson (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Brieske L,0-5632217
Foley100001
Jiménez1-311120
Chafin2-300001
New York
Severino W,4-17100110
King H,7100001
Holmes S,8-8100001

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:28. A_38,106 (47,309).

