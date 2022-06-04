|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Torkelson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|100
|001
|01x
|—
|3
LOB_Detroit 1, New York 4. 2B_Stanton (4). HR_Judge (21), Rizzo (13). SF_Donaldson (1).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:28. A_38,106 (47,309).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.