|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|12
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Clemens lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|a-Torkelson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|3
|9
|Judge cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.316
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.173
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Higashioka c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|0
|New York
|100
|001
|01x_3
|4
|0
a-struck out for Hill in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 1, New York 4. 2B_Stanton (4). HR_Judge (21), off Brieske; Rizzo (13), off Brieske. RBIs_Judge (42), Rizzo (35), Donaldson (16). CS_W.Castro (3). SF_Donaldson.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; New York 3 (Torres, Stanton 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; New York 0 for 3.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske, L, 0-5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|83
|4.93
|Foley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Jiménez
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|3.26
|Chafin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.77
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 4-1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|92
|2.95
|King, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.00
|Holmes, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.34
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:28. A_38,106 (47,309).
