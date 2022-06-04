DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals27010112
W.Castro rf400002.255
Schoop 2b300001.196
H.Castro 1b300000.294
Cabrera dh301002.288
Báez ss300003.190
Candelario 3b300001.182
Clemens lf300000.000
Barnhart c300001.226
Hill cf100011.240
a-Torkelson ph100001.197

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2734339
Judge cf311110.316
Donaldson 3b300102.228
Rizzo 1b411101.214
Stanton dh401002.284
Torres 2b200010.247
Gallo rf300003.173
Kiner-Falefa ss300001.267
Higashioka c210010.154
Hicks lf301000.220

Detroit000000000_010
New York10000101x_340

a-struck out for Hill in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 1, New York 4. 2B_Stanton (4). HR_Judge (21), off Brieske; Rizzo (13), off Brieske. RBIs_Judge (42), Rizzo (35), Donaldson (16). CS_W.Castro (3). SF_Donaldson.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 0; New York 3 (Torres, Stanton 2). RISP_Detroit 0 for 0; New York 0 for 3.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brieske, L, 0-5632217834.93
Foley100001142.70
Jiménez1-311120243.26
Chafin2-30000182.77
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, W, 4-17100110922.95
King, H, 710000173.00
Holmes, S, 8-8100001120.34

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:28. A_38,106 (47,309).

