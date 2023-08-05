|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|4
|16
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.282
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Kessinger 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Diaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|9
|3
|3
|4
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|1-Allen pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Houston
|001
|000
|000_1
|2
|1
|New York
|010
|010
|01x_3
|9
|0
a-singled for Kessinger in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
E_Bregman (11). LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Bader (10), Stanton (8). HR_Altuve (8), off Cortes; Bauers (11), off Verlander; Torres (17), off Graveman. RBIs_Altuve (21), Volpe (40), Bauers (24), Torres (46). SB_Altuve (9), Allen (3). CS_McCormick (2). SF_Volpe.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Bregman); New York 3 (Bauers, Stanton, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; New York 1 for 7.
GIDP_Alvarez, Bader.
DP_Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Diaz); New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Bauers).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 0-1
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|97
|2.57
|Graveman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|5.40
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|64
|4.97
|Hamilton, W, 2-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|34
|1.67
|Kahnle, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.22
|King, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.02
|Holmes, S, 16-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.06
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:23. A_41,411 (47,309).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.