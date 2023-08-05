HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals27121416
Altuve 2b311112.282
Peña ss300012.238
Tucker rf400002.297
Bregman 3b300012.247
Alvarez dh300002.291
McCormick lf200011.279
Dubón cf300001.260
Kessinger 1b200001.200
a-Diaz ph-1b101000.276
Maldonado c300003.175

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3039334
Bauers 1b412101.235
Judge rf400000.283
Torres 2b312110.266
Stanton dh302010.212
1-Allen pr-dh000000.167
LeMahieu 3b301011.236
Kiner-Falefa lf411000.253
Bader cf401001.252
Volpe ss200100.212
Rortvedt c300001.125

Houston001000000_121
New York01001001x_390

a-singled for Kessinger in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

E_Bregman (11). LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Bader (10), Stanton (8). HR_Altuve (8), off Cortes; Bauers (11), off Verlander; Torres (17), off Graveman. RBIs_Altuve (21), Volpe (40), Bauers (24), Torres (46). SB_Altuve (9), Allen (3). CS_McCormick (2). SF_Volpe.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Bregman); New York 3 (Bauers, Stanton, LeMahieu). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; New York 1 for 7.

GIDP_Alvarez, Bader.

DP_Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Diaz); New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Bauers).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander, L, 0-1772224972.57
Graveman121110245.40
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes411118644.97
Hamilton, W, 2-1200024341.67
Kahnle, H, 10100011152.22
King, H, 7110002163.02
Holmes, S, 16-19100001172.06

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:23. A_41,411 (47,309).

