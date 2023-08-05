|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|9
|3
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bauers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kessinger 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|010
|010
|01x
|—
|3
E_Bregman (11). DP_Houston 1, New York 1. LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Bader (10), Stanton (8). HR_Altuve (8), Bauers (11), Torres (17). SB_Altuve (9), Allen (3). SF_Volpe (2).
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:23. A_41,411 (47,309).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.