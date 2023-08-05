HoustonNew York
Totals27121Totals30393
Altuve 2b3111Bauers 1b4121
Peña ss3000Judge rf4000
Tucker rf4000Torres 2b3121
Bregman 3b3000Stanton dh3020
Alvarez dh3000Allen pr-dh0000
McCormick lf2000LeMahieu 3b3010
Dubón cf3000Kiner-Falefa lf4110
Kessinger 1b2000Bader cf4010
Diaz ph-1b1010Volpe ss2001
Maldonado c3000Rortvedt c3000

Houston0010000001
New York01001001x3

E_Bregman (11). DP_Houston 1, New York 1. LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Bader (10), Stanton (8). HR_Altuve (8), Bauers (11), Torres (17). SB_Altuve (9), Allen (3). SF_Volpe (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Verlander L,0-1772224
Graveman121110
New York
Cortes411118
Hamilton W,2-1200024
Kahnle H,10100011
King H,7110002
Holmes S,16-19100001

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:23. A_41,411 (47,309).

