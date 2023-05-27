San DiegoNew York
Totals33232Totals32383
Odor 3b5000Torres 2b4010
Tatis Jr. rf5111Judge dh4110
Soto lf2000Rizzo 1b4010
Cronenworth 2b4010Allen pr0100
Dixon 1b4000LeMahieu 3b3122
Cruz dh2000Bader cf4010
Azocar pr-dh0100Kiner-Falefa lf4011
Bogaerts ph-dh1000Cabrera rf3010
Grisham cf3000Higashioka c3000
Kim ss3011Volpe ss3000
Sullivan c3000
Nola ph-c1000

San Diego00010010002
New York10000010013

E_Torres (4). DP_San Diego 2, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 7, New York 3. 2B_LeMahieu (9). HR_Tatis Jr. (9), LeMahieu (6).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Wacha752204
Martinez L,2-221-331011
New York
Severino62-312135
King110012
Peralta11-310010
Holmes W,3-2100001

King pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:32. A_46,963 (47,309).

