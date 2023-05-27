|San Diego
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Odor 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Allen pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Azocar pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sullivan c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nola ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|000
|100
|100
|—
|2
|New York
|100
|000
|100
|—
|3
E_Torres (4). DP_San Diego 2, New York 0. LOB_San Diego 7, New York 3. 2B_LeMahieu (9). HR_Tatis Jr. (9), LeMahieu (6).
King pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:32. A_46,963 (47,309).
