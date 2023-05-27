|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Odor 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|1-Azocar pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Bogaerts ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Sullivan c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|b-Nola ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.134
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|1
|5
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|2-Allen pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.206
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|San Diego
|000
|100
|100
|0_2
|3
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|100
|1_3
|8
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th. b-flied out for Sullivan in the 10th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 7th. 2-ran for Rizzo in the 10th.
E_Torres (4). LOB_San Diego 7, New York 3. 2B_LeMahieu (9). HR_Tatis Jr. (9), off Severino; LeMahieu (6), off Wacha. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (18), Kim (17), LeMahieu 2 (21), Kiner-Falefa (7). CS_Bader (2), Grisham (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Sullivan 2, Dixon, Tatis Jr.); New York 1 (Bader). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; New York 2 for 4.
GIDP_Volpe, Judge.
DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Kim, Dixon; Odor, Cronenworth, Dixon).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|92
|3.45
|Martinez, L, 2-2
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.82
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|6
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|82
|1.59
|King
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|1.88
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.45
|Holmes, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_King 2-1, Peralta 1-0. IBB_off Martinez (LeMahieu).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:32. A_46,963 (47,309).
