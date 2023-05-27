San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3323258
Odor 3b500001.208
Tatis Jr. rf511102.254
Soto lf200021.263
Cronenworth 2b401000.213
Dixon 1b400001.233
Cruz dh200010.245
1-Azocar pr-dh010000.227
a-Bogaerts ph-dh100000.258
Grisham cf300010.185
Kim ss301111.239
Sullivan c300002.174
b-Nola ph-c100000.134

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3238315
Torres 2b401000.263
Judge dh411001.286
Rizzo 1b401001.303
2-Allen pr010000.250
LeMahieu 3b312210.257
Bader cf401001.250
Kiner-Falefa lf401100.206
Cabrera rf301000.201
Higashioka c300002.173
Volpe ss300000.197

San Diego0001001000_230
New York1000001001_381

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th. b-flied out for Sullivan in the 10th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 7th. 2-ran for Rizzo in the 10th.

E_Torres (4). LOB_San Diego 7, New York 3. 2B_LeMahieu (9). HR_Tatis Jr. (9), off Severino; LeMahieu (6), off Wacha. RBIs_Tatis Jr. (18), Kim (17), LeMahieu 2 (21), Kiner-Falefa (7). CS_Bader (2), Grisham (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Sullivan 2, Dixon, Tatis Jr.); New York 1 (Bader). RISP_San Diego 1 for 6; New York 2 for 4.

GIDP_Volpe, Judge.

DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Kim, Dixon; Odor, Cronenworth, Dixon).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha752204923.45
Martinez, L, 2-221-331011292.82
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino62-312135821.59
King110012221.88
Peralta11-310010242.45
Holmes, W, 3-210000183.00

Inherited runners-scored_King 2-1, Peralta 1-0. IBB_off Martinez (LeMahieu).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:32. A_46,963 (47,309).

