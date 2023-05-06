|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|4
|9
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|b-Bader ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.308
|Kiner-Falefa cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|2
|7
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|J.Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|a-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|1-Siri pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Raley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bethancourt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|c-Paredes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|New York
|000
|000
|030_3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000_2
|9
|2
a-singled for J.Lowe in the 6th. b-singled for Bauers in the 7th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 9th.
1-ran for Ramírez in the 6th.
E_B.Lowe (3), Franco (3). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Kiner-Falefa (1), Margot (4), Bethancourt (5), Raley (5). RBIs_LeMahieu (14), Bader 2 (5), Margot 2 (10). SB_Walls (6), Siri (3), Raley (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1), Franco (4). S_Bethancourt.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Hicks 3, Higashioka 2, LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 6 (Franco 2, Walls, Arozarena, Paredes, J.Lowe). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_B.Lowe.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|81
|4.35
|Peralta
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.25
|Marinaccio, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.76
|Holmes, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.09
|Hamilton, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|87
|3.11
|Thompson, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.80
|Beeks, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|6.89
|Kelly, L, 3-1, BS, 1-2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|4.26
|Guerra
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Kelly 1-1. HBP_Germán (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:44. A_27,078 (25,025).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.