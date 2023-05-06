New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3538349
Volpe ss400012.221
Rizzo 1b511003.282
Torres 2b411010.237
LeMahieu 3b411100.274
Calhoun dh301010.245
Bauers rf200001.125
b-Bader ph-cf202200.308
Kiner-Falefa cf-rf402000.213
Hicks lf400001.135
Higashioka c300012.188

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3229227
Díaz 1b211011.327
Franco ss411000.302
Arozarena dh401001.325
B.Lowe 2b400001.214
Margot cf-rf402201.253
J.Lowe rf200001.318
a-Ramírez ph101000.329
1-Siri pr-cf100000.233
Walls 3b300011.276
Raley lf402001.233
Bethancourt c201000.232
c-Paredes ph100000.252

New York000000030_380
Tampa Bay200000000_292

a-singled for J.Lowe in the 6th. b-singled for Bauers in the 7th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 6th.

E_B.Lowe (3), Franco (3). LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Kiner-Falefa (1), Margot (4), Bethancourt (5), Raley (5). RBIs_LeMahieu (14), Bader 2 (5), Margot 2 (10). SB_Walls (6), Siri (3), Raley (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1), Franco (4). S_Bethancourt.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Hicks 3, Higashioka 2, LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 6 (Franco 2, Walls, Arozarena, Paredes, J.Lowe). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa. GIDP_B.Lowe.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán542225814.35
Peralta2-320000112.25
Marinaccio, W, 1-111-310001171.76
Holmes, H, 111000074.09
Hamilton, S, 1-1110001181.42
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen52-320026873.11
Thompson, H, 31-30000011.80
Beeks, H, 211-321112196.89
Kelly, L, 3-1, BS, 1-22-342200194.26
Guerra100011170.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 1-0, Thompson 2-0, Kelly 1-1. HBP_Germán (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:44. A_27,078 (25,025).

