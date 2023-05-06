New YorkTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35383Totals32292
Volpe ss4000Díaz 1b2110
Rizzo 1b5110Franco ss4110
Torres 2b4110Arozarena dh4010
LeMahieu 3b4111B.Lowe 2b4000
Calhoun dh3010Margot cf-rf4022
Bauers rf2000J.Lowe rf2000
Bader ph-cf2022Ramírez ph1010
Knr-Falefa cf-rf4020Siri pr-cf1000
Hicks lf4000Walls 3b3000
Higashioka c3000Raley lf4020
Bethancourt c2010
Paredes ph1000

New York0000000303
Tampa Bay2000000002

E_B.Lowe (3), Franco (3). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Kiner-Falefa (1), Margot (4), Bethancourt (5), Raley (5). SB_Walls (6), Siri (3), Raley (1). S_Bethancourt (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Germán542225
Peralta2-320000
Marinaccio W,1-111-310001
Holmes H,1110000
Hamilton S,1-1110001
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen52-320026
Thompson H,31-300000
Beeks H,211-321112
Kelly L,3-1 BS,1-22-342200
Guerra100011

HBP_Germán (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:44. A_27,078 (25,025).

