|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Margot cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Falefa cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Siri pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bethancourt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Paredes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_B.Lowe (3), Franco (3). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Kiner-Falefa (1), Margot (4), Bethancourt (5), Raley (5). SB_Walls (6), Siri (3), Raley (1). S_Bethancourt (1).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Germán (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Will Little; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:44. A_27,078 (25,025).
