TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31050511
Springer dh400001.323
Bichette ss501000.219
Guerrero Jr. 1b400004.333
Gurriel Jr. lf301002.192
Tapia rf401001.143
Kirk c302010.200
Biggio 2b200022.000
Espinal 3b300011.238
Zimmer cf300000.000
a-M.Chapman ph000010.190

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31383110
Donaldson 3b400003.185
Judge cf-rf411001.286
Rizzo 1b400001.250
Stanton rf401102.240
Hicks cf000000.353
LeMahieu 2b401001.286
Gallo lf300002.158
Torres dh200010.250
Kiner-Falefa ss323000.200
Trevino c302200.500

Toronto000000000_051
New York00101001x_381

a-walked for Zimmer in the 9th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). RBIs_Trevino 2 (2), Stanton (6). SB_Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Tapia, Bichette 4, Kirk); New York 4 (Judge, Donaldson 2, Gallo). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Rizzo, Stanton. LIDP_Bichette. GIDP_Kirk, Trevino.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo, LeMahieu).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 0-152-362209834.22
Mayza1-30000130.00
Phelps110010163.00
Merryweather111100114.91
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, W, 1-0520026832.25
Luetge, H, 1110003220.00
Castro, H, 22-300000160.00
Holmes, H, 22-31000172.25
Green, H, 22-31000040.00
A.Chapman000030160.00
King, S, 1-110000151.59

A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Holmes 1-0, Green 1-0, King 3-0. HBP_Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:06. A_37,255 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

