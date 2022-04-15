|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|5
|11
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-M.Chapman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|1
|10
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Torres dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|New York
|001
|010
|01x_3
|8
|1
a-walked for Zimmer in the 9th.
E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). RBIs_Trevino 2 (2), Stanton (6). SB_Trevino (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Tapia, Bichette 4, Kirk); New York 4 (Judge, Donaldson 2, Gallo). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Trevino, Rizzo, Stanton. LIDP_Bichette. GIDP_Kirk, Trevino.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo, LeMahieu).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|83
|4.22
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Phelps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.00
|Merryweather
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.91
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|83
|2.25
|Luetge, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0.00
|Castro, H, 2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Holmes, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.25
|Green, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|A.Chapman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|16
|0.00
|King, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.59
A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Holmes 1-0, Green 1-0, King 3-0. HBP_Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP_A.Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:06. A_37,255 (47,309).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.