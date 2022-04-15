TorontoNew York
Totals 3 10 5 0 Totals 3 13 8 3
Springer dh4000Donaldson 3b4000
Bichette ss5010Judge cf-rf4110
Guerrero Jr. 1b4000Rizzo 1b4000
Gurriel Jr. lf3010Stanton rf4011
Tapia rf4010Hicks cf0000
Kirk c3020LeMahieu 2b4010
Biggio 2b2000Gallo lf3000
Espinal 3b3000Torres dh2000
Zimmer cf3000Kiner-Falefa ss3230
M.Chapman ph0000Trevino c3022

Toronto0000000000
New York00101001x3

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 2. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). SB_Trevino (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Gausman L,0-152-362209
Mayza1-300001
Phelps110010
Merryweather111100
New York
Severino W,1-0520026
Luetge H,1110003
Castro H,22-300000
Holmes H,22-310001
Green H,22-310000
A.Chapman000030
King S,1-1100001

A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:06. A_37,255 (47,309).

