New YorkCleveland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33473Totals32363
Volpe ss4010Kwan lf3110
Judge dh3000Rosario ss5111
Rizzo 1b4000Ramírez 3b3110
Stanton rf4010Naylor dh3011
Torres pr-2b0100Giménez 2b4000
F.Cordero lf4111Bell 1b4011
Cabrera 2b-rf4121Brennan rf3010
Kiner-Falefa 3b4110Straw cf4000
Higashioka c3011Gallagher c3000
Hicks cf3000Gonzalez ph0000

New York0000201014
Cleveland2010000003

E_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Rosario (4). DP_New York 2, Cleveland 1. LOB_New York 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Volpe (1), Ramírez (6). HR_F.Cordero (4), Rosario (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Schmidt463313
Marinaccio100022
King200001
Peralta W,1-0100000
Holmes S,4-4100021
Cleveland
Battenfield42-342103
Sandlin11-300011
Stephan BS,1-2111101
Karinchak100001
Clase L,1-1121001

HBP_Holmes (Brennan). WP_Marinaccio.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:44. A_23,164 (34,788).

