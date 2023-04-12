New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3347317
Volpe ss401000.143
Judge dh300011.318
Rizzo 1b400000.282
Stanton rf401002.275
1-Torres pr-2b010000.371
F.Cordero lf411101.280
Cabrera 2b-rf412101.286
Kiner-Falefa 3b411000.105
Higashioka c301101.154
Hicks cf300001.167

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3236357
Kwan lf311020.283
Rosario ss511101.204
Ramírez 3b311010.294
Naylor dh301111.209
Giménez 2b400002.308
Bell 1b401100.109
Brennan rf301000.250
Straw cf400001.308
Gallagher c300002.182
a-Gonzalez ph000010.147

New York000020101_471
Cleveland201000000_362

a-walked for Gallagher in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Rosario (4). LOB_New York 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Volpe (1), Ramírez (6). HR_F.Cordero (4), off Stephan; Rosario (1), off Schmidt. RBIs_Higashioka (2), F.Cordero (11), Cabrera (5), Naylor (9), Bell (4), Rosario (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Volpe, Stanton); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Rosario 2). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rizzo. GIDP_Rizzo, Giménez, Naylor.

DP_New York 2 (Volpe, Rizzo; Cabrera, Volpe, Rizzo); Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Bell).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt463313728.44
Marinaccio100022321.50
King200001252.57
Peralta, W, 1-0100000110.00
Holmes, S, 4-4100021203.18
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Battenfield42-342103661.93
Sandlin11-300011152.57
Stephan, BS, 1-2111101181.29
Karinchak100001136.00
Clase, L, 1-1121001183.86

Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0. HBP_Holmes (Brennan). WP_Marinaccio.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:44. A_23,164 (34,788).

