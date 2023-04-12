|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|1
|7
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|1-Torres pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.371
|F.Cordero lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Cabrera 2b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|5
|7
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Naylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.209
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.109
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|a-Gonzalez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|New York
|000
|020
|101_4
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|201
|000
|000_3
|6
|2
a-walked for Gallagher in the 9th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Rosario (4). LOB_New York 3, Cleveland 8. 2B_Volpe (1), Ramírez (6). HR_F.Cordero (4), off Stephan; Rosario (1), off Schmidt. RBIs_Higashioka (2), F.Cordero (11), Cabrera (5), Naylor (9), Bell (4), Rosario (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Volpe, Stanton); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Brennan, Rosario 2). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rizzo. GIDP_Rizzo, Giménez, Naylor.
DP_New York 2 (Volpe, Rizzo; Cabrera, Volpe, Rizzo); Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rosario, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|72
|8.44
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|32
|1.50
|King
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.57
|Peralta, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Holmes, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|3.18
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Battenfield
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|66
|1.93
|Sandlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.57
|Stephan, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|1.29
|Karinchak
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.00
|Clase, L, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Sandlin 1-0. HBP_Holmes (Brennan). WP_Marinaccio.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:44. A_23,164 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.